Great news for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in W&T Offshore, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

W&T Offshore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director B. Stanley for US$54k worth of shares, at about US$3.60 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.53. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

W&T Offshore insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WTI Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Does W&T Offshore Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. W&T Offshore insiders own about US$174m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About W&T Offshore Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded W&T Offshore shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, W&T Offshore insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, W&T Offshore has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

