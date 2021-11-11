Great news for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Daniel Khoshaba for US$138k worth of shares, at about US$4.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.57. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 62.93k shares worth US$240k. But insiders sold 48.57k shares worth US$170k. In total, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:WHLR Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about US$4.0m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

