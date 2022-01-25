Great news for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vital Farms

The Founder & Executive Chairman Matthew O'Hayer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$17.85 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.77 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$273k for 15.50k shares. But they sold 2.50k shares for US$47k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Vital Farms insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:VITL Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Vital Farms Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Vital Farms,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In total, two insiders bought US$99k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand, Independent Director Brent Drever netted US$47k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Vital Farms Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Vital Farms insiders own about US$231m worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vital Farms Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Vital Farms. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vital Farms. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Vital Farms you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

