Great news for Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRPX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virpax Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Anthony Mack bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$3.99 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$4.45), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Virpax Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:VRPX Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insiders at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$116k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Virpax Pharmaceuticals insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$890k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Virpax Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Be aware that Virpax Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

