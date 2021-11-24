Great news for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TETRA Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP of Finance & Global Controller and Accounting, Richard O’Brien, for US$96k worth of shares, at about US$3.88 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$2.97). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Richard O’Brien was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 45.00k shares for US$148k. But they sold 25.00k shares for US$96k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TETRA Technologies insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:TTI Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

TETRA Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

TETRA Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at TETRA Technologies. Specifically, VP of Finance & Global Controller and Accounting Richard O’Brien ditched US$96k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of TETRA Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. TETRA Technologies insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TETRA Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold TETRA Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - TETRA Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.