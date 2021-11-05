Great news for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Sio Gene Therapies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SIOX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sio Gene Therapies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Pavan Cheruvu for US$248k worth of shares, at about US$2.48 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.04). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Sio Gene Therapies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SIOX Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Does Sio Gene Therapies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that Sio Gene Therapies insiders own about US$578k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Sio Gene Therapies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sio Gene Therapies shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Sio Gene Therapies insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sio Gene Therapies. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sio Gene Therapies (including 3 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

