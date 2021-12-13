Great news for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shift Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder George Arison bought US$71k worth of shares at a price of US$7.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.95). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that George Arison was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$212k for 30.01k shares. On the other hand they divested 8.00 shares, for US$57.1. In total, Shift Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:SFT Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Shift Technologies insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shift Technologies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Shift Technologies shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Shift Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Shift Technologies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

