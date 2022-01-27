Great news for Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Rallybio Corporation's (NASDAQ:RLYB) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rallybio

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Chairman Martin MacKay for US$103k worth of shares, at about US$10.65 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Rallybio insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RLYB Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Rallybio Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Rallybio insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$308k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Rallybio

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Rallybio shares, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Rallybio Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Rallybio shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Rallybio is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

