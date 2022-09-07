Great news for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pyxis Oncology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Thomas Civik for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$12.74 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.70). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Pyxis Oncology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$11.44. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:PYXS Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Pyxis Oncology insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pyxis Oncology Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Pyxis Oncology insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Pyxis Oncology stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Pyxis Oncology has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

