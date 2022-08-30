Great news for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OraSure Technologies

In fact, the recent purchase by Ronny Lancaster was the biggest purchase of OraSure Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.98. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While OraSure Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:OSUR Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

OraSure Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at OraSure Technologies. In total, insiders bought US$264k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does OraSure Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.3% of OraSure Technologies shares, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OraSure Technologies Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of OraSure Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that OraSure Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

