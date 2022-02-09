Great news for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LL Flooring Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Douglas Moore, for US$221k worth of shares, at about US$21.04 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$14.45). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Douglas Moore was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$300k for 13.81k shares. But they sold 10.51k shares for US$221k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by LL Flooring Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LL Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

LL Flooring Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.2% of LL Flooring Holdings shares, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The LL Flooring Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LL Flooring Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in LL Flooring Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for LL Flooring Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course LL Flooring Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.