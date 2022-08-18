Great news for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Intellicheck Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Garrett Gafke for US$111k worth of shares, at about US$5.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.47). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Intellicheck insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$2.65 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:IDN Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insiders At Intellicheck Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Intellicheck. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$174k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Intellicheck Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Intellicheck shares, worth about US$5.1m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intellicheck Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Intellicheck insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Intellicheck has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

