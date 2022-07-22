Great news for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Immunic

The Executive Chairman Duane Nash made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$50k worth of shares at a price of US$5.03 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.95. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Immunic insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:IMUX Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Immunic Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Immunic insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$110k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Immunic

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.9% of Immunic shares, worth about US$7.1m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Immunic Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Immunic insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Immunic (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

