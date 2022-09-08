Great news for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Home Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBCP) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Home Bancorp

The Independent Director J. Ballard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$40.03 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$38.05). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Home Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:HBCP Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insiders At Home Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Home Bancorp insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Chris Rader bought US$40k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Home Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Home Bancorp insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 7.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Home Bancorp Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Home Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Home Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

