Great news for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in HCI Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:HCI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCI Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder & Lead Independent Director Gregory Politis for US$137k worth of shares, at about US$68.38 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$72.17 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the HCI Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.20k shares worth US$350k. But insiders sold 784.00 shares worth US$54k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by HCI Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HCI Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

HCI Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at HCI Group. Independent Director Susan Watts bought US$31k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HCI Group insiders own about US$134m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The HCI Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like HCI Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - HCI Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

