Great news for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Global Business Travel Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBTG) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Global Business Travel Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Paul Abbott for US$123k worth of shares, at about US$7.07 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$7.27. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Global Business Travel Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Global Business Travel Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:GBTG Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insiders At Global Business Travel Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Global Business Travel Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$177k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Global Business Travel Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Global Business Travel Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Global Business Travel Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Global Business Travel Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Global Business Travel Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

