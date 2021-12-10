Great news for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Forestar Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer James Allen bought US$74k worth of shares at a price of US$20.77 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$21.03 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Forestar Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$118k for 5.80k shares. But they sold 2.00k shares for US$42k. Overall, Forestar Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FOR Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.0m worth of Forestar Group stock, about 0.3% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Forestar Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Forestar Group insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Forestar Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Forestar Group (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

