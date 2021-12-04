Great news for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDTX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cidara Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jeffrey Stein for US$87k worth of shares, at about US$1.79 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.52. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 127.00k shares for US$212k. But they sold 9.80k shares for US$22k. In total, Cidara Therapeutics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CDTX Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Cidara Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Cidara Therapeutics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$125k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Cidara Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.7% of Cidara Therapeutics shares, worth about US$6.8m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cidara Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cidara Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cidara Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cidara Therapeutics (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

