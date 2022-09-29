Great news for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Central Valley Community Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & Market Executive Anthony Ramos for US$64k worth of shares, at about US$21.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$17.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$18.93 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:CVCY Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insiders At Central Valley Community Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Central Valley Community Bancorp over the last quarter. Insiders bought US$23k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Central Valley Community Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Central Valley Community Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

