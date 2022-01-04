Great news for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Calithera Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CALA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Calithera Biosciences

The Independent Director Jonathan Drachman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$172k worth of shares at a price of US$0.86 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.68). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 400.00k shares for US$341k. But insiders sold 130.00k shares worth US$112k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Calithera Biosciences insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CALA Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2022

Calithera Biosciences Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Calithera Biosciences,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In fact, three insiders bought US$341k worth of shares. On the other hand, Director Keith Orford netted US$112k by selling. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Calithera Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Calithera Biosciences insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$1.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Calithera Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Calithera Biosciences stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Calithera Biosciences and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

