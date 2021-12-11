Great news for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bridgewater Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Todd Urness for US$445k worth of shares, at about US$17.89 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bridgewater Bancshares insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Bridgewater Bancshares

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 18% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares, worth about US$88m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bridgewater Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bridgewater Bancshares insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Bridgewater Bancshares insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bridgewater Bancshares, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

