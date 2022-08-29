Great news for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALPN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Alpine Immune Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, James Rickey, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$237k worth of shares at a price of US$13.92 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.00). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. James Rickey was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.90k shares for US$268k. On the other hand they divested 17.01k shares, for US$237k. Overall, Alpine Immune Sciences insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:ALPN Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Alpine Immune Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.7m worth of Alpine Immune Sciences stock, about 1.5% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Alpine Immune Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Alpine Immune Sciences insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

