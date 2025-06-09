Great News for Boeing Investors

Boeing (NYSE: BA) received some positive commentary over a critical issue for its future. At a recent International Air Transport Association (IATA) summit, the president of Emirates airline, Tim Clark, made positive comments on the new widebody 777X, which should reassure investors that Boeing is on the right track under CEO Kelly Ortberg. Here's why.

Emirates airline is a big deal

According to a Reuters article, Clark stated that Emirates had been informed it would receive its first 777X in the second half of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027. In addition, he declared himself "cautiously optimistic" over the turnaround at Boeing and noted progress at the aerospace giant.

These are just comments. However, they matter, and particularly so when they come from the head of one of the largest international airlines in the world, Emirates. In addition, while Lufthansa is set to receive the first 777X in 2026, Emirates is, by some distance, the largest customer for the 777X at present. The airline has 205 unfilled orders for the 777X, followed by 97 unfilled orders from Qatar Airways, with Singapore Airlines a distant third with 31.

The 777X is also pivotal to Boeing's future. The new widebody is larger and has a more extended range than Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and will service the high-demand long-haul international travel market. Generally, Airbus is considered the leader in the narrowbody market, while Boeing holds the lead in the widebody market. That said, Airbus has surpassed Boeing in the widebody market in recent years, partly due to quality control issues with the 787 and ongoing, costly delays on the Boeing 777X.

Why the 777X matters to investors

Simply put, Boeing needs to keep the 777X on track, not least because airlines are likely to be more hesitant in placing orders when they see continued delivery delays. Furthermore, the delays are extremely costly, in terms of charges, and tying up capital in inventory that won't be utilized until deliveries take place.

The 777X was initially intended to have its first delivery in 2020, and the subsequent delays to that timeline have proved embarrassing and costly for Boeing. In its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings report, Boeing recorded a $6.5 billion pre-tax charge on the program and informed investors that the first 777X delivery would occur in late 2023.

Last October, Boeing announced a $2.6 billion charge, followed by a further $900 million charge in January.

These charges total at least $10 billion. Furthermore, Boeing has inventory tied up in the program, and it's incurring increased research and development costs, with an increase of $525 million in 2023 and $435 million in 2024.

Stemming the flow of these charges and losses would be a significant plus; that's why keeping to the revised 2026 target for first delivery is so important.

It also counts because it discourages airlines from canceling orders and encourages them to place new orders. Suppose Boeing can demonstrate that it can deliver the first 777X in 2026 and effectively ramp up production thereafter. In that case, airlines can begin to build capacity assumptions based on having 777Xs in service at a given time.

What's next for Boeing?

As previously discussed, the three key things investors need to see from Boeing are a satisfactory ramp-up in production on the 737 MAX (to an initial 38 a month), a return to profitability for Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), and keeping the 777X on track.

With Boeing making tangible progress on the 737 MAX (management expects to reach a 38-month rate soon), and BDS returning to profitability in the first quarter, the positive commentary on the 777X suggests Ortberg is achieving Boeing's three biggest aims in 2025.

That's something likely to support the stock price as it moves through the year.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

