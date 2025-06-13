Great Lakes Stock Trading at a Discount: Is It Buy Time Now?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s GLDD current valuation is enticing for investors. Currently, the stock is trading below its industry peers with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.43X, as evidenced by the chart below. Moreover, the discounted valuation of GLDD compares favorably with a few of the other market players, including Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Granite Construction Incorporated GVA. The 12-month P/E ratios of Orion Group, Quanta and Granite Construction are 31.69X, 32.73X and 13.98X, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The discounted valuation of GLDD stock, compared with its peers, advocates for an attractive entry point for investors. That said, in the long term, the valuation could move toward a premium, given the strong market fundamentals backing the company’s revenue visibility and profitability.



This Texas-based dredging services provider is mainly gaining from large-scale capital and coastal protection projects compared with mainstream maintenance dredging. Thanks to its resilience in offering such services, it enjoys a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, its new build program, proposed in 2020, catalyzes its ability to offer such services efficiently and expand the margins in the process. With such favorable market fundamentals and its in-house capabilities, the company is consistently able to enhance its liquidity position, thus increasing space for strategic long-term investments and shareholder value.



Notably, GLDD’s shares have soared 34.6% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index. The detailed price performance can be studied from the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper into understanding the factors driving GLDD’s momentum.

Coastal Restoration Projects’ Demand Strength

Great Lakes is significantly benefiting from the robust demand trends for large-scale capital and coastal protection projects. This is because it houses the specifications that are required to offer these services, differing from maintenance dredging, allowing it a competitive advantage over other market players like Orion Group, which mainly offers mainstream dredging services. As of March 31, 2025, GLDD’s substantial dredging backlog was $1 billion compared with $879.4 million as of last year’s first quarter, with capital and coastal protection projects accounting for 95% of the total dredging backlog.



The main driver for coastal restoration projects is the increased government funding for infrastructure projects, at the state and federal levels, due to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or FEMA-backed initiatives backed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These projects being government-funded, reduce payment failure risks, and with being larger in scale and having longer duration, it also ensures efficient asset utilization. Such characteristics of these projects not only boost the company’s revenue visibility but also foster its margin growth. Tailwinds from public infrastructure spending are also aiding other market players like Quanta and Granite Construction.

New Build Program

Proposed in 2020, the new build program was approved and rolled out to renew and modernize GLDD’s fleet. Through this program, the company mainly aims to stand tall for offering services in coastal restoration and shoreline protection, establishing a resilient business model. As part of this program, the company is currently undergoing construction of Acadia, the first U.S.-flagged Jones Act-compliant subsea rock installation vessel, which is expected to be delivered by the first quarter of 2026. Acadia will be considered for domestic and international offshore wind projects alongside critical subsea infrastructure protection projects.



Moreover, the newest hopper dredge, the Amelia Island (expected delivery in the third quarter of 2025) and the Galveston Island have been designed specifically by GLDD to work efficiently in shallow and narrow waters along the U.S. coastlines, specifically for coastal protection projects such as beach restoration, wetlands improvements and Barrier Island construction. With the program wrapping up by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, the company expects to witness incremental revenue trends and increased free cash flow thereafter.

Stable Liquidity Position

Given the current market uncertainties and an inflationary scenario, maintaining a substantial liquidity position alongside making strategic business investments is a strenuous task. Great Lakes is managing this job just fine by leveraging its increasing top line and almost concluding its investment activities.



As of March 31, 2025, GLDD had cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 million, up from $10.2 million at 2024-end. Net cash from operating activities, as of the same period, was $60.9 million, up year over year from $38.4 million, attributable to higher earnings in the period and an increase in billings above contract revenues. With no debt maturities until 2029 and liquidity of more than $300 million, the company has a stable liquidity position to function in an uncertain market scenario.

Earnings Estimate Revision of GLDD

GLDD’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have trended upward in the past 60 days by 39.1% to 96 cents per share and 11.8% to 95 cents, respectively. The estimated figure for 2025 reflects 14.3% year-over-year growth, with the same for 2026 indicating a 0.4% inch-down.

EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GLDD Stock Trading Above 50 & 200-Day SMA

Technical indicators suggest a continued strong performance for Great Lakes. From the graphical representation given below, it can be observed that GLDD stock is riding above both the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA, signaling a bullish trend. The technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in GLDD’s financial health and prospects.

50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Include GLDD Stock in Portfolio: Yay or Nay?

As discussed above, strong demand trends for large-scale capital and coastal protection projects, backed by a favorable government funding scenario in the US, are the main driving factors for Great Lakes’ revenues and margins. The company’s competitive edge over its peers for offering these services, thanks to its multi-year new build program, is an added catalyst amid the favorable market backdrop.



Analysts’ optimism regarding GLDD stock is reflected in three of the three recommendations pointing at a "Strong Buy”.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, based on the above discussion and trends of the technical indicators, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is a decent choice to be added to the portfolio for now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

