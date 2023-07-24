Great Lakes Receives Notice To Proceed On Project With NextDecade Corporation

(RTTNews) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), a provider of dredging services in the U.S. announced on Monday the receipt of the Notice to Proceed to perform essential improvements to the Brownsville Ship Channel for NextDecade Corporation's Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) project.

Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes' President and CEO said, "This exciting milestone project is the largest undertaken by Great Lakes in its 133-year history. We look forward to working with NextDecade and other stakeholders, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Port of Brownsville, on this important improvement project that will benefit the navigation interests and allows for future development of the Port of Brownsville."

The agreement with NextDecade Corp. includes deepening the entrance channel to the western end of the RGLNG property, the development of two ship berths, and a turning basin for the Rio Grande LNG facility, enhancing the commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville and ensuring the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to the Rio Grande LNG facility.

Great Lakes is expected to start this project later this year.

