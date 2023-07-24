News & Insights

Markets
GLDD

Great Lakes Receives Notice To Proceed On Project With NextDecade Corporation

July 24, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), a provider of dredging services in the U.S. announced on Monday the receipt of the Notice to Proceed to perform essential improvements to the Brownsville Ship Channel for NextDecade Corporation's Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) project.

Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes' President and CEO said, "This exciting milestone project is the largest undertaken by Great Lakes in its 133-year history. We look forward to working with NextDecade and other stakeholders, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Port of Brownsville, on this important improvement project that will benefit the navigation interests and allows for future development of the Port of Brownsville."

The agreement with NextDecade Corp. includes deepening the entrance channel to the western end of the RGLNG property, the development of two ship berths, and a turning basin for the Rio Grande LNG facility, enhancing the commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville and ensuring the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to the Rio Grande LNG facility.

Great Lakes is expected to start this project later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLDD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.