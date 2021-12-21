Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's (NASDAQ:GLDD) investors will be pleased with their stellar 233% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) stock is up an impressive 233% over the last five years. In the last week shares have slid back 1.4%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock share price is up 149% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 131% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 36% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:GLDD Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2021

We know that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 27% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Great Lakes Dredge & Dock better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

