Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Feb. 17, 2026, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.9% and increased year over year. However, revenues missed the same by 3.1% but grew from the prior-year quarter.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 65.5%.

Trend in GLDD’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS has decreased to 20 cents from 22 cents in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 31% year-over-year decline from adjusted EPS of 29 cents.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-eps-surprise | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $218.7 million, indicating a 7.8% increase year over year.

Factors Likely to Define GLDD’s Q4 Results

Revenues



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to be supported by its strong backlog, which provides improved visibility into project activity, along with higher dredging volumes across capital, coastal-protection and maintenance work. The company’s successful bidding strategy over the past year resulted in a high-quality backlog, supporting strong fleet utilization and revenue generation through the remainder of 2025 while providing a solid base of activity heading into 2026. Continued project execution, supported by the company’s experienced workforce and modernized fleet, is also expected to contribute positively to quarterly results.



Further supporting fourth-quarter performance, continued funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and sustained activity in coastal-resilience and infrastructure-related projects are expected to underpin steady demand for dredging services. In addition, improved fleet utilization and project execution are helping convert backlog into revenues more efficiently. Over the longer term, the company also sees offshore wind installation and related marine infrastructure work as a potential growth driver as activity in that market expands.



Among the three reportable types of work, Capital dredging (comprising 64.7% of third-quarter 2025 total revenues) remains the primary growth driver, with demand fueled by strong execution on major port-deepening and LNG-related projects, including Port Arthur, Brownsville and Woodside, LA. Coastal protection dredging (comprising 20.4% of third-quarter 2025 total revenues) is expected to gain momentum, backed by increased government initiatives and supplemental funding for restoration projects. Maintenance dredging (comprising 11.8% of third-quarter 2025 total revenues) may remain comparatively modest during the quarter.



Per the line of business, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dredging Capital revenues is currently pegged at $104.2 million, indicating an increase of 5.5% from $98.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Dredging Maintenance revenues of $23.4 million implies a decrease of 16.4% from $28 million a year ago.



However, the consensus mark for Dredging Coastal Protection revenues of $83.5 million indicates year-over-year growth of 10.9%.



Earnings



On the margin front, fourth-quarter profitability is expected to face some pressure from the significant costs associated with the company’s heavy 2025 dry-docking schedule, along with potential operational complexities and inflationary pressures on labor and fuel expenses.



However, these headwinds are likely to be partially offset by improved fleet utilization and project execution, supported by a favorable project mix and some operating leverage from higher revenue levels.



What the Zacks Model Says About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



GLDD’s Earnings ESP: GLDD has an Earnings ESP of +2.95%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of GLDD: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the respective quarters to be reported.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Orion Group’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 241.4%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 62.5% year over year.



AAON, Inc. AAON currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



AAON’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 3.3%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 50% year over year.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Limbach’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 83%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to rise 11.3% year over year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.