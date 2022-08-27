Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$76m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.9% average generated by the Construction industry. NasdaqGS:GLDD Return on Capital Employed August 27th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.7%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 22% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 147% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock that you might be interested in.

