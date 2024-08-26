Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). GLDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.53, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.56. Over the last 12 months, GLDD's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.89 and as low as -394.46, with a median of 13.24.

Investors will also notice that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GLDD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.72. GLDD's PEG has been as high as 1.57 and as low as -39.45, with a median of 1.25, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that GLDD has a P/B ratio of 1.40. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.66. GLDD's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.41, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that GLDD has a P/CF ratio of 6.13. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.40. GLDD's P/CF has been as high as 160.47 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 9.32, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Vinci (VCISY), an Building Products - Heavy Construction stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Vinci is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.11 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 2.70. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 19.56 and average PEG ratio of 0.72.

VCISY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.18 and as low as 10.72, with a median of 12.74. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.78, as low as 1.39, with a median of 2.05.

Vinci also has a P/B ratio of 2.05 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.66. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.29, as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.10.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Vinci strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLDD and VCISY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

