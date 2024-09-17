Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) ended the recent trading session at $9.65, demonstrating a -1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had gained 7.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.8 million, showing a 54.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $749.53 million. These totals would mark changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.04.

It is also worth noting that GLDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

