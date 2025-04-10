Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) standing at $8.69, reflecting a -1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had gained 11.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 6.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 19.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $209.9 million, showing a 5.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $775.45 million, which would represent changes of -17.86% and +1.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.1, so one might conclude that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GLDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

