Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) closed the latest trading day at $11.62, indicating a -0.09% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had gained 23.85% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 8.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 300% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $180.8 million, indicating a 54.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $749.53 million, representing changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.04, which means Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GLDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Heavy Construction stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

