Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) closed at $9.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.28%.

Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services have appreciated by 8.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $209.9 million, indicating a 5.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

GLDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $775.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.86% and +1.67%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

Meanwhile, GLDD's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

