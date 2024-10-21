Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) ended the recent trading session at $12.12, demonstrating a +0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services witnessed a gain of 15.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 300% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.8 million, showing a 54.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $749.53 million, indicating changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.14 of its industry.

One should further note that GLDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

