Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) ended the recent trading session at $11.53, demonstrating a +0.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had gained 16.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 300% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $180.8 million, indicating a 54.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $749.53 million, demonstrating changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so one might conclude that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

