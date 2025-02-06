Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) closed at $11.46, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.36% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services witnessed a loss of 0.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.8 million, up 16.55% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

We can also see that GLDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry stood at 1.2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

