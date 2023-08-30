Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 12.58

The average one-year price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) has been revised to 12.58 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 11.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.94% from the latest reported closing price of 8.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDD is 0.15%, an increase of 33.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 61,808K shares. The put/call ratio of GLDD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,936K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 73.01% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 3,355K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 49.17% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,251K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 37.82% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,686K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 40.91% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 2,309K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 47.17% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

