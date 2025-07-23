Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) ended the recent trading session at $11.40, demonstrating a +1.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.61%.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services's shares have seen a decrease of 9.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 9.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $174.33 million, indicating a 2.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $816.02 million, indicating changes of +14.29% and +6.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.7.

It's also important to note that GLDD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, positioning it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

