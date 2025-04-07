Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) standing at $8.11, reflecting a +0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had gained 1.89% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 7.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.25, signifying a 19.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $209.9 million, indicating a 5.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.69 per share and a revenue of $775.45 million, demonstrating changes of -17.86% and +1.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.36 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

