Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) ending at $9.33, denoting a +0.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services have appreciated by 8.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 19.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $209.9 million, up 5.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $775.45 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.86% and +1.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.16% lower. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.25.

It is also worth noting that GLDD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Heavy Construction stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.