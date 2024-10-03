Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) standing at $11.27, reflecting a -0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services witnessed a gain of 21.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 300% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.8 million, showing a 54.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $749.53 million, indicating changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.27, which means Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry stood at 2.19 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

