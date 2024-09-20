Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) reached $10.45, with a +1.26% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services have appreciated by 17.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 8.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.8 million, up 54.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $749.53 million, which would represent changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.55.

Investors should also note that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

