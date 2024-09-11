Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) ended the recent trading session at $9.44, demonstrating a +0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had gained 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.8 million, showing a 54.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $749.53 million, indicating changes of +471.43% and +27.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.3, which means Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Building Products - Heavy Construction stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 15, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

