Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Faces Uncertainty Amid 2024 Election and Policy Shifts

November 07, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Economy & Political Environment category.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock may face significant challenges due to the unpredictable political climate in the United States, particularly with the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Changes in government leadership or legislative priorities could lead to shifts in federal funding and support for the dredging industry and offshore wind development. This uncertainty poses a risk to the company’s financial stability and operating results, as alterations in fiscal and monetary policies could affect market conditions and investor confidence. The potential for reduced federal support underscores the vulnerability of their business to political and economic fluctuations.

The average GLDD stock price target is $14.00, implying 12.36% upside potential.

To learn more about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s risk factors, click here.

