GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CP Earnings Results: $GLDD Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CP ($GLDD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $202,770,000, missing estimates of $213,205,500 by $-10,435,500.

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CP Insider Trading Activity

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CP insiders have traded $GLDD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LASSE PETTERSON (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,366 shares for an estimated $780,006 .

. KATHLEEN M SHANAHAN sold 23,238 shares for an estimated $293,542

LAWRENCE R DICKERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,259 shares for an estimated $258,917 .

. RONALD STEGER sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $153,120

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CP stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

