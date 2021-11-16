Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10.0% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is:

9.4% = US$35m ÷ US$375m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, we may spare it some thought. Particularly, the exceptional 53% net income growth seen by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

NasdaqGS:GLDD Past Earnings Growth November 16th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

