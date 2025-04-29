Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, with a conference call to follow.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 6, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. C.D.T., followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. C.D.T. Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the call to receive a unique PIN for immediate access. The live call and replay can be accessed through the company's website as well. Great Lakes is the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S. and is expanding into the offshore energy sector, employing skilled engineers and maintaining a strong safety culture. The company has a long history of successful project completion and operates a diverse fleet of around 200 vessels.

$GLDD Insider Trading Activity

$GLDD insiders have traded $GLDD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN M SHANAHAN sold 23,238 shares for an estimated $293,542

LAWRENCE R DICKERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,259 shares for an estimated $258,917 .

. RONALD STEGER sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $153,120

CHRISTOPHER GUNSTEN (SVP-Proj Svcs & Fleet Engineer) purchased 3,875 shares for an estimated $30,031

$GLDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $GLDD stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) today announced that it will release the financial results for its three months ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. C.D.T. A conference call with the Company will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. C.D.T.





Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.





To pre-register, go to



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0a4a525f53334397beb24e7cfaae5758







The live call and replay can also be heard



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c7ruzbn3



or on the Company’s website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the Investor Relations page. A copy of the press release will be available on the Company’s website.









The Company









Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, which is complemented with a long history of performing significant international projects. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the offshore energy industry. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 135-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.







For further information contact:









Eric Birge









Vice President, Investor Relations









313-220-3053





