Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$12.93 apiece for US$14.89

Even though Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) stock gained 6.8% last week, insiders who sold US$453k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$14.89, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, David Simonelli, sold US$315k worth of shares at a price of US$14.97 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$12.93. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. David Simonelli was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

David Simonelli divested 30.40k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$14.89. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GLDD Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insiders At Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, over the last three months. Chief Operating Officer David Simonelli only netted US$25k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership Of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insider transactions. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

