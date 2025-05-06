Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $33.42 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $21.02 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $242.87 million from $198.66 million last year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.42 Mln. vs. $21.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $242.87 Mln vs. $198.66 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.