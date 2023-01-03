Great Elm Group Sells Durable Medical Equipment Biz For $80 Mln

(RTTNews) - Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) jumped over 30% in extended session on Tuesday after the company announced a sale of its majority interest in Durable Medical Equipment business to QHM Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT).

Great Elm said the sale of its DME business allows it to focus primarily on investment management with additional cash on its balance sheet available to fund strategic growth initiatives.

The total consideration of $80 million includes about $73 million of cash, $5 million of assumed indebtedness and 431,996 shares of Quipt common stock valued at $2 million using a 20-day volume-weighted average price.

Great Elm received about $26 million in net cash proceeds and 346,028 shares of Quipt common stock after payment of all obligations in connection with the transaction.

